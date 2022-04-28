Advertisement

“A dream come true,” former Meridian football player, Julius Turner, is looking forward to the 2022 NFL Draft

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:30 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Former Meridian football player, Julius Turner, is patiently waiting to see if his name will be called during the 2022 NFL Draft.

The defensive lineman spent his college years at the University of Rutgers, under Big 10 head football coach Greg Schiano, putting in the work to make a career out of football. Now his time to shine is here.

Turner is expected to be drafted in one of the later rounds of the draft and could be one of the first guys to get a call as an NFL free agent.

Turner said, “It’s going to be a dream come true. I mean it’s going to be very exciting that’s what I’ve been putting all this work in for all my- all my life really. Been starting playing football since I was four or five so you know it leads up to this moment. It’ll be a dream come true. To get the opportunity... to play in the NFL, it’s going to be a blessing.”

Julius Turner reconnects with Meridian High football manager, Chico, as he prepares for the NFL Draft.(WTOK Sports)

“Once a wildcat, you’re always a wildcat,” said Demetrius Hill, assistant Meridian football coach. “He comes from this area. He was a great kid in school. He led by example, in the classroom, as well as on the field, as well as in the community. He as always doing positive things and that’s why the community is behind him.”

Julius said he feels like former Meridian football coach, Calvin Hampton who passed away in 2020, will be with him spiritually during his draft process.

“He’ll be yelling out, ‘Money bag,’ or something because that is what he does. I know he will,” said Turner.

The first round of the NFL Draft kicks off at 7 p.m. C.T. on ABC. It will continue through Saturday. WTOK will be updating the latest news related to the draft.

