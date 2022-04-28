I-59 S. shut down due to prescribed burn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Emergency Management shut down I-59 and the interstate from North Enterprise to the I-59/I-20 split (North and South bound lanes) due to a 900 acre prescribed burn Thursday morning.

LEMA officials classified the area as unsafe because of a lack of visibility due to thick smoke.

Director, Odie Barrett encourages drivers to use an alternate route.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

