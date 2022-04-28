Advertisement

Jimmie Rodgers Festival set to return on May 7th

By Lindsey Hall
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The longest running music festival in the country is just nine days away and organizers have planned a full 8 days of events.

The 69th annual Jimmie Rodgers festival will get underway Saturday, May 7th, and run through Sunday, May 15th, and feature a wide range of activities including a crawfish cook-off, a singer-songwriter competition and a Sunday gospel brunch. Headline performers include the Eli Young Band, Frank Foster, Todd Tilghman, Randy Houser and Chapel Hart.

“I think this year is a critical year,” said Ken Rainey, a longtime promoter of the Jimmie Rodgers Festival. “Lee Thornton, the President, and Leslie Lee Russell, who is the new Director are very dedicated people and they’re working as hard as they can. The key to it is filling these seats. If the people want the Jimmie Rodgers back like it used to be in its glory days, then these seats right there have got to be filled.”

Tickets for the Randy Houser and Todd Tilghman shows are available at the Temple Theatre and you can get tickets to all events by clicking here.

