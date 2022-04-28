MCC holds signing day for 13 Eagles

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College held a signing day for 13 student-athletes as they signed on to the next chapter of their athletic and academic careers.

MCC has athletes moving on to colleges all across the Magnolia State in a variety of sports including: baseball, softball, track and field, and golf.

“It’s awesome, I am so proud of them,” said Bo Gatlin. “The work we have put in all year, the work we have put in with our coaches to get here, it’s really awesome,” Gatlin said.

Bo Gatlin signs to Ole Miss, which is a dream come true for the MCC baseball player as he grew up in Oxford and his father is a former Ole Miss player.

“I never really thought it actually could happen,” Gatlin added. “When coach called me, it was something I couldn’t turn down,” he said.

The Eagles also had four softball players sign to the Mississippi University for Women. With the team being so close, it gives the four player more time together on the field.

“It means I don’t have to say goodbye to them yet cause a lot of us come here and never knew each other before and it sucks the one I am going to have to say goodbye too but the three I am going to keep playing with the next two to three years means a lot,” said Emilee Slade.

The full list of signings:

Softball

- Abigail Smith: Milsaps University

- Sydney Sizemore: Methodist University

- Melanian Jimmie: Xavier University

- Maiya Joe: MUW

- Emilee Slade: MUW

- Avery Byerley: MUW

- Bailey McClellan: MUW

Track & Field

- Keshaun Black: Georgia

Baseball

- Bo Gatlin: Ole Miss

- Alec Sparks: LA Tech

- Bridley Thomas: MS College

- Carson Turner: MS College

Golf

- Diego Leslie: William Carey

