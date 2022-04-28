Advertisement

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday

The Meridian Police Department will participate in the DEA’s 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday at Uptown Meridian, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., near the movie theatre and food court entrance.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department will participate in the DEA’s 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday at Uptown Meridian, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., near the movie theatre and food court entrance.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back initiative aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription and over-the-counter drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for the abuse of medications.

For more information about the National Prescription Drug Take Back and what you can do to help raise raise awareness, click here.

The Drug Take Back is free and anonymous. Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices with the batteries already removed will also be collected at the event. More information about the disposal of vape pens is shared below:

