Southeast High School hosts signing day

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Southeast High School hosted its 4th Annual Signing Day for seniors to celebrate their hard work.

Eighty-two seniors received awards to recognize their achievements and decision to attend college or join the military. Seniors celebrated together as they watched performances and heard from their classmates, principal, superintendent and an alum.

WTOK News 11 spoke with a mother who said she’s proud of her son’s accomplishments on and off-campus.

“We have been through some things over the past few years, with me having cancer and them dealing with that. Other than that, we made it through. We are at the end. This is great. I’m happy,” said mother, Torya Houston.

“We are proud of everything they have done. Especially these past four years have been a hard time for all of us, students and staff. I am so proud of all their hard work. Southeast High School seniors, I am so proud of you. I am so lucky to have been able to be your counselor for the past four years. I can’t wait to see what life throws at you and how you handle it. I know you will do beautifully. Congratulations,” said school counselor, Cydney Ethridge.

The Southeast High School class of 2022 will graduate May 17.

