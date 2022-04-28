Advertisement

There is a limited fire threat. Otherwise, plan for nice weather

Enjoy the weather, but use extra caution with outdoor burning
(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

High pressure still has an influence on our weather, but it’s moving away. This means another day of sunshine, but a southeasterly wind will return to the area...heating temps into the 80s. As temps climb, the relative humidity will drop rather low. So, there’s a limited fire danger because of this and overall dry conditions. Please use extra caution if you plan to do some open burning today.

The return of southerly winds will also lead to a milder night. Lows will not fall into the 40s like previous nights, but temps will stay in the low-mid 50s. So, your Friday morning will be a bit more comfy as you start the day. Friday afternoon brings mid 80s, and isolated showers will return to the forecast.

Similar weather is expected for Saturday, so carry an umbrella just so that you don’t get caught off guard. Sunday, due to a boundary near our area, rain coverage will be a bit more widely scattered...but no wash-outs. However, if you catch a storm, there could be heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Highs will remain in the mid-upper 80s for the last day of the weekend.

Next week’s pattern will be a bit unsettled. So, expect daily hit & miss showers. It’ll also remain hot with mid-upper 80s each day.

