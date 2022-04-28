Thursday brings the return of the 80s

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Seasonal 80s will be making their return to the forecast on Thursday.

The day will start at 48 degrees (our low) at 6 AM and steadily climb, and quickly, climb to 81 degrees by 4 PM.

The dinner hours will be warm and may merit a nice dinner outdoors. There is no rain to worry about and wind should not be much of a factor on your day.

