Advertisement

Two dead after gas station shooting

Two confirmed dead in shooting at the Exxon station at 325 Highway 19 in west Meridian.
Two confirmed dead in shooting at the Exxon station at 325 Highway 19 in west Meridian.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the Exxon gas station at 325 Highway 19 in west Meridian Thursday afternoon.

Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed two people who were shot died. Their identities have not yet been released by authorities.

Police got a tip that the shooter was near a school and several schools were placed lockdown as a precaution to protect students and staff. The suspect is still at large.

If you have any information that would help police find the suspect, call the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.
Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.
According to Gulfport Police, the suspect barricaded himself inside the Canal Grocery...
Suspect, victims identified in Biloxi hotel shooting, Gulfport stand-off
Jakavion Adams was charged by Meridian police with murder in the death of Diqwun Martin.
Additional arrest made in 2020 murder case
Anthony Middlebrook Jr. and Alexa Marie Johnson were arrested in separate investigations by the...
Two arrested on drug charges by the East Mississippi Drug Task Force
Traffic was at a standstill early Thursday due to acres of land being burned near I-59 South.
I-59 reopens after thick smoke clears

Latest News

Southeast High School hosted its 4th Annual Signing Day for seniors to celebrate their hard work.
Southeast High School hosts signing day
The Bud N’ Boilin’ Crawfish Cookoff will be May 7, starting at 12 noon, at City Hall Lawn.
Bud N’ Boilin’ Crawfish Cookoff set for May 7
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
69TH ANNUAL JIMMIE RODGERS FESTIVAL
Jimmie Rodgers Festival set to return on May 7th