Two dead after gas station shooting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the Exxon gas station at 325 Highway 19 in west Meridian Thursday afternoon.

Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed two people who were shot died. Their identities have not yet been released by authorities.

Police got a tip that the shooter was near a school and several schools were placed lockdown as a precaution to protect students and staff. The suspect is still at large.

If you have any information that would help police find the suspect, call the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.