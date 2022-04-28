Advertisement

Update on Meridian hospital, clinic mask policies

Masks are available at both hospitals but patients and visitors have the option to wear them or...
Masks are available at both hospitals but patients and visitors have the option to wear them or not, with some exceptions.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you have walked into a local hospital or clinic lately, you may have noticed some visitors and employees not wearing masks.

Rush Health Systems updated its mask policy Mar. 14.
* Masks are only required to be worn when employees are face-to-face with a patient.
* Staff caring for a COVID-positive patient must wear a fitted N-95 mask.
* Unvaccinated staff members are encouraged to wear a surgical mask at all times.
* Patients and visitors to Rush facilities are no longer required to wear a mask unless they are exhibiting symptoms of a respiratory infection or
visiting a COVID-positive patient.
* Employees and visitors still have the option to wear a mask if that is their personal preference.
Anderson Hospital has adjusted its policy.
* Employees who work in patient care are still required to wear masks.
* Patients and visitors have the option to choose to wear a mask or not.
* Anderson said it continues to follow CDC guidelines.

Masks are available at both hospitals.

