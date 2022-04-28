Update on Meridian hospital, clinic mask policies

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you have walked into a local hospital or clinic lately, you may have noticed some visitors and employees not wearing masks.

Rush Health Systems updated its mask policy Mar. 14. * Masks are only required to be worn when employees are face-to-face with a patient.

* Staff caring for a COVID-positive patient must wear a fitted N-95 mask.

* Unvaccinated staff members are encouraged to wear a surgical mask at all times.

* Patients and visitors to Rush facilities are no longer required to wear a mask unless they are exhibiting symptoms of a respiratory infection or

visiting a COVID-positive patient.

* Employees and visitors still have the option to wear a mask if that is their personal preference.

Anderson Hospital has adjusted its policy. * Employees who work in patient care are still required to wear masks. * Patients and visitors have the option to choose to wear a mask or not. * Anderson said it continues to follow CDC guidelines.

Masks are available at both hospitals.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.