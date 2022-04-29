City of Meridian Arrest Report April 29, 2022
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|TOMMIE REED
|1977
|2232 HILLCREST DR MERIDIAN, MS
|STALKING
|JULIA PAIGE
|1988
|200 23RD ST APT B153 MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASS LESS THAN LARCENY
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM to April 29 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 7:26 AM on April 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3300 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 9:06 AM on April 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3300 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 12:07 PM on April 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Highway 39 North. Two individuals were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
