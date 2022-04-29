Fleur de Lis Gourmet Bakery partnering with MGO to enhance medical marijuana edibles

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Fleur de Lis Owner Jason Brewer is sweetening the deal. The Gulfport baker is teaming up with Mississippi Green Oil to produce gourmet edibles.

“Number one is to make a consistent and effective product,” said Brewer. “Everybody loves to eat something delicious. That adds an extra level of joy for people.”

Brewer will serve as MGO’s pastry chef, providing expertise and working to enhance the taste of edibles.

“We want everybody to know that products that come out of MGO in all facets are going to be top-quality products,” said MGO Operations Director Michael Yarbrough. “We want to produce things that you can’t get anywhere else.”

None of the medical marijuana edibles will be offered at Fleur de Lis in Gulfport. All of the processing, manufacturing, and transporting is done at a cultivation center in Prentiss before it’s taken to dispensaries. The 30,000 square foot facility is being prepared to grow up to 18,000 marijuana plants at a time.

“Majority of the time when you take this medicine, it’s overpowering with that marijuana taste,” said MGO partner Winston Caesear. “Most people are turned off by that. What we would like to do is educate people properly on how to use, but also have the pleasure of enjoying it when they digest it.”

MGO vetted several dozen bakeries across the state before choosing just two to partner with. La Brioche Patisserie in central Mississippi also made the cut.

“The goal is to change perhaps the perception of medical marijuana,” said La Brioche Patisserie co-owner Patrik Lazzari. “Perhaps the negative connotation that exists today.”

MGO says teaming up with reputable businesses will help dispel those notions. That’s one reason they’re touting the holistic benefits and ways the edibles will combat the ongoing opioid crisis by providing alternatives.

“A lot of the negative connotations are kind of redundant to me because when you look at it on the side of alcohol, opioids and everything else, I can bring that up, but we still sell those,” added Caesear.

