Key Field Air National Guard Base participates in Exercise Southern Strike

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Mississippi National Guard Base kicked off their 11th annual Southern Strike exercise on April 21st. Many military service members are participating in the combat training exercises.

“We have about 2,000 participants that come from 20 different states and actually two different countries come to Mississippi to train in a joint environment.”

“As far as the military, we’re trying to go more towards a joint environment. We work on a regular basis with Navy, Marines, Army, Air Force, Coast Guard all together and so today was little about taking the single individual pieces that we practice on a day-to-day basis and putting them all together with all the other branches of the service.”

Combat training of this size brings a large amount of revenue into the state of Mississippi.

“This brings about 10 million dollars to the state in economic development, so it is a wonderful, wonderful opportunity to not only come to Mississippi for all of these different participants to come—to train but they get great training while they’re here on counterinsurgency and large-scale combat operations.”

The training also gives service members the opportunity to see things come together as a whole and they look forward to it.

“Just getting to----like I said incorporate the full mission set cause again day to day we get to go do pieces, but this is the one chance we get to put it all together and kind of see how everything works as one.

Some of the people in these training exercises will go into true deployment environments in a few short months.

Reporting from Key Field National Guard Base, Elizabeth Jackson WTOK News 11.

