Key Field Air National Guard Base participates in Exercise Southern Strike

Air-to air refueling
The Mississippi National Guard Base kicked off their 11th annual Southern Strike exercise on April 21st. Many military service members are participating in the
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Mississippi National Guard Base kicked off their 11th annual Southern Strike exercise on April 21st. Many military service members are participating in the combat training exercises.

Combat training of this size brings a large amount of revenue into the state of Mississippi.

The training also gives service members the opportunity to see things come together as a whole and they look forward to it.

Some of the people in these training exercises will go into true deployment environments in a few short months.

Reporting from Key Field National Guard Base, Elizabeth Jackson WTOK News 11.

