Lauderdale County corrections officer, inmate missing

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - An employee of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and an inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center are missing.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton provided an update on what is known of the situation. The full press conference can be watched at the top of this story.

Singleton said Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White was taking Casey White to a mental health evaluation. According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Vicki and Casey left the detention center at 9:30 a.m. heading to the courthouse.

Singleton confirmed that there was not a scheduled mental health evaluation. The inmate is a 38-year-old male who is described as 6-foot-9 and 270 pounds.

Casey was facing capital murder charges.

The two are not related.

According to Sheriff Rick Singleton just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service and ALEA are all assisting in the search.

On May 1, the U.S. Marshals Service announced it will be offering up to $10,000 for information regarding Casey White.

“He and the Sheriff’s Department are assisting Lauderdale County in whatever way is needed,” said Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin. “All officers are on the lookout.”

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said the FBI is assisting with this search as are other state and local authorities.

“I am extremely, extremely concerned that he is not in custody,” said Connolly. “This is a very dangerous situation.”

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle that the two left in was found at a shopping center located at Highway 72 and Cox Creek Parkway in Lauderdale County. It wasn’t realized until 3:30 p.m. Friday that the two were unaccounted for.

Singleton said that Vicki was armed with a 9-millimeter handgun when transporting Casey. At this time, it is unclear if any other weapons were in the vehicle at the time.

In October 2020, Casey appeared in court asking to be held in the Lauderdale County Jail. According to authorities, he was plotting to escape Lauderdale County Jail.

If you see either of these individuals, call 911.

