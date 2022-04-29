Meet MHS’ Sullivan Reed: An 8th grade Varsity baseball player

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sullivan Reed is not your ordinary 6A baseball player as he has been playing Varsity baseball with Meridian high school since the seventh grade. You heard that right.

“I started playing baseball when I was seven and from there it just took off and I just started playing travel ball and just loving the game,” Sullivan Reed said.

“I never pushed him or his mom never pushed him to play baseball like I wasn’t going to be that dad,” Reed’s father Elton Reed said. “We waited till he came to us and said dad I want to play baseball. We played a lot in the yard and you know we threw and hit whiffle balls, but he came to us about seven and that’s when he started to want to play and man it just took off from there,” he said.

In his 8th grade year this past season, Reed had 15 runs batted in, 17 runs, 22 hits, and a .355 batting average.

“I just make sure I put in the work,” Sullivan said. “Hit as much as I can, work out as much as I can. Get bigger, faster, stronger,” he added.

“For him, it doesn’t start on the field, it starts the hours that you don’t see,” Elton Reed said. “That’s what I preached to a lot of kids and you know even on him, if you want to be good you got to start during the week,” he added.

Reed is a multi-sport athlete, but it was Meridian High baseball head coach Easley that noticed his ability on the diamond.

“Coach Easley is a guy I can trust, I can rely on,” Sullivan said. “He’s filled his trust in me and I really wouldn’t be where I am without him,” Reed said.

A young career that will continue to expand as the years go on. Sullivan also said that a big goal to bring home to the Wildcats a state championship.

