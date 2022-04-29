Advertisement

MPD: Teen missing since Apr. 17

Meridian police said Danielle Rolston, 15, was last seen leaving Drury Inn Apr. 17, 2022.
Meridian police said Danielle Rolston, 15, was last seen leaving Drury Inn Apr. 17, 2022.(Meridian Police Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police said Danielle Rolston, 15, was reported missing Apr. 17, and shared this with the media Friday.

Danielle is 5′ 5″ tall and 131 pounds, and was last seen leaving Drury Inn in Meridian.

If you know where Rolston is, contact the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893.

