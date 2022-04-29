MPD: Teen missing since Apr. 17

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police said Danielle Rolston, 15, was reported missing Apr. 17, and shared this with the media Friday.

Danielle is 5′ 5″ tall and 131 pounds, and was last seen leaving Drury Inn in Meridian.

If you know where Rolston is, contact the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893.

