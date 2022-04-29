New Indian restaurant opens in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new restaurant offering Indian cuisine has made Meridian its new home.

The Punjab Palace is at 2223 South Frontage Road, the former location of The Checkerboard.

The business opened its doors this week serving authentic Indian dishes. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s open for supper from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

