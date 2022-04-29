Advertisement

North Alabama deputy, inmate missing

Casey White and Vicki White
Casey White and Vicki White(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT
(Editor’s note: This story involves a jail employee and inmate from Lauderdale County, Ala., which is the county where Huntsville is located. We stress this to avoid any confusion. Law enforcement has issued an alert to surrounding states.)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities in Alabama shared a BOLO for a missing employee of the Lauderdale County, Ala., Sheriff’s Office in Huntsville and an inmate from its jail.

According to authorities, Assistant Director of Corrections, Vicki White, and inmate, Casey Cole White, are missing after Vicki White left with Casey White at 9:30 a.m. Friday for a court appearance.

The two are not related.

Casey White was being held on capital murder charges.

The vehicle that the two left in was found at a shopping center located at Highway 72 and Cox Creek Parkway in Lauderdale County, Alabama. It wasn’t realized until 3:30 p.m. Friday that the two were unaccounted for.

In October 2020, Casey White appeared in court asking to be held at the Lauderdale County Jail in Huntsville, Ala. According to authorities, he was plotting to escape Lauderdale County Jail.

The FBI is Involved in the case, as are other state and local authorities. If you see either of these individuals, call 911.

