A return of the “umbrella weather”

Daily low-end rain chances return(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We had a nice spell of dry weather this week, but things are changing. Today starts the beginning of “umbrella weather.” Each day, we’ll have a chance for isolated or hit/miss showers & storms. The formula for the spotty showers: increasing moisture in the air (dew points), the heat of the day, and some upper level disturbances (at times). Specifically on Sunday, a frontal boundary may move into northern MS for a brief spell. This will set the stage for a few additional showers that’ll be possible.

So, the moral of the story is to have an umbrella with you each day so that you don’t get caught off guard. With this pattern, you may dodge rain one day, but you may be one of the few folks who catch rain on another day. However, no day will be a wash-out.

Regardless of showers returning to the forecast, the heat is here...and it’s not going anywhere. Temps will be above the average through the end of next week with highs each day in the mid-upper 80s.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

