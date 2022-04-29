Advertisement

Shootout happens near Meridian business

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night in the west part of town, at 1st Street and 52nd Avenue.

Police said a vehicle was stopped at the intersection of 1st Street and Hwy. 19 when people in two other vehicles began shooting at each other. The driver got scared and hit the gas to get out of the way. When he crossed Hwy. 19, the car hit a fire hydrant and then the side of Meridian Cycles. No one was injured in the crash or shooting.

But two cars and the business were struck by bullets. MPD said this is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, call Meridian Police at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
The Meridian Police Department has charged Cordeyair Brown with 2 counts of 1st degree murder...
Cordeyair Brown charged with 2 counts of murder
Casey White and Vicki White
North Alabama deputy, inmate missing
Two confirmed dead in shooting at the Exxon station at 325 Highway 19 in west Meridian.
Two dead after gas station shooting
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest

Latest News

The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Judds, Ray Charles to be inducted into Country Hall of Fame
Casey White and Vicki White
Marshals: Reward for info on escaped inmate, missing officer
Remainder of Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured
Remainder of Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured
Alleged shooter at Mudbug Festival believed to be killed by officer; two juveniles detained
Alleged teen shooter at Mudbug Festival believed to be killed by officer; Two juveniles detained
The Meridian Police Department participated in National Drug Take Back Day at the Uptown...
Meridian Police Department hosts Drug Take Back Day