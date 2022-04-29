Shootout happens near Meridian business

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night in the west part of town, at 1st Street and 52nd Avenue.

Police said a vehicle was stopped at the intersection of 1st Street and Hwy. 19 when people in two other vehicles began shooting at each other. The driver got scared and hit the gas to get out of the way. When he crossed Hwy. 19, the car hit a fire hydrant and then the side of Meridian Cycles. No one was injured in the crash or shooting.

But two cars and the business were struck by bullets. MPD said this is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, call Meridian Police at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.