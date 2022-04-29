Advertisement

Steven Douglas Dial

By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT
Graveside services for Steven Douglas Dial, 71, were held Friday, April 29, 2022, at 2:00 P.M., at Boyd Cemetery with Rev. Mike Spencer officiating. Visitation was at at the cemetery one hour prior to the service.

Steve passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at his home. He was born September 26, 1950, in Meridian, Mississippi. He was a retired environmentalist for the Sumter County Health Department.

Steve enjoyed cattle farming and riding horses, but the love of his life was his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Sue Dial; children, Heath A. Dial and Kimbra Dial Williams & Husband Travis; and grandchildren, Jackson Lane Williams and Lilianna Joy Williams.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Grady Clarence Dial and Margie B. Aust Dial Bryan; and his brothers, Danny Aust Dial and Grady Randall Dial.

Pallbearers: Ed Mason, Herman Brown, Jimmy Dial, Nicky Dial, Larry Dial, Peter Dial, Jim Allen Dial, Jr. and Scotty Harwell.

Memorials may be made to Hadden Presbyterian Church or Boyd Cemetery Fund.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.

