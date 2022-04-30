April showers bring May flowers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We started off our day a little groggy with cloud cover and mist, but we quickly saw that sun peeking through. Our chance of showers for the rest of the day is low but we cannot rule out the possibility of a stray shower into the evening.

Early Sunday morning into the overnight hours we will see a line of storms move in so it is possible you could wake up to some rumbles of thunder. The line does not appear to be severe but intense winds and small hail cannot be ruled out. However, as the sun comes out, we should dry up and remain mostly clear for the day with that possibility of stray shower lingering.

I would say if you wanted to be more safe than wet, have an umbrella at the ready just in case a random pop-up shower moves over you. We had a very busy April weather wise, but with those April showers we should see May flowers start to peek through all this rain and sunshine that we will be getting.

