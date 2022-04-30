Advertisement

Doctors discuss current COVID status in Mississippi

(Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images)
By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A reminder from the state health officer Friday morning that COVID isn’t gone.

In fact, there’s a slight uptick in the cases. Dr. Thomas Dobbs’ tweet references that the BA.2 sub variant is to blame.

We are in a much better place when it comes to COVID, but doctors caution that the reported case numbers likely don’t tell the whole story.

“There are still infections, we’re just not having them reported to the health departments because people are doing their home tests,” noted Dr. Steve Threlkeld, Baptist Memorial Health Care Medical Director of Infectious Disease. “So, I think increasingly it’s more difficult to sort of get and interpret the case numbers.”

TrustCare Kids pediatrician Dr. Catherine Phillippi says her office is seeing the domino effect of the new cases with more children coming in for tests because of known-exposures.

The office also gets calls each week asking about when vaccines will be available for younger children. Still, they’re giving fewer vaccines these days.

“I think that’s partially because it’s out of sight, out of mind, and people are busy recouping their life and trying to get back to normal,” noted Phillippi. “Some of that has picked up a little with these new cases.”

Another marker that we are at a different place in the pandemic is the availability of treatments.

Dr. Jennifer Bryan says that while they are available, the general public may still be in the mindset that there’s not really anything that can be done once you get COVID. And that’s just not true.

“Antivirals are a big piece, just like we see the doctor to get Tamiflu for flu,” noted Dr. Jennifer Bryan, chairman of the Mississippi Delegation to the American Medical Association. “It’s the time of now with medications being developed and such that if you think you have COVID, and you see the doctor, it may be that you get a prescription for it now. They’re wonderful, very effective antivirals that we’re prescribing for the right patients.”

And doctors say there’s still good reason to avoid getting it altogether.

“Some people are gonna have some long-term downstream problems from COVID that we don’t fully understand yet,” added Threlkeld.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
The Meridian Police Department has charged Cordeyair Brown with 2 counts of 1st degree murder...
Cordeyair Brown charged with 2 counts of murder
Casey White and Vicki White
North Alabama deputy, inmate missing
Two confirmed dead in shooting at the Exxon station at 325 Highway 19 in west Meridian.
Two dead after gas station shooting
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest

Latest News

The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Judds, Ray Charles to be inducted into Country Hall of Fame
Casey White and Vicki White
Marshals: Reward for info on escaped inmate, missing officer
Remainder of Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured
Remainder of Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured
Alleged shooter at Mudbug Festival believed to be killed by officer; two juveniles detained
Alleged teen shooter at Mudbug Festival believed to be killed by officer; Two juveniles detained
The Meridian Police Department participated in National Drug Take Back Day at the Uptown...
Meridian Police Department hosts Drug Take Back Day