Full Moon on Fifth draws another large downtown crowd

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Downtown Meridian was hopping again Friday, beginning a full month of busy activities, festivals, concerts and more. It was the third “Full Moon on Fifth” block party this Spring.

This event is put on by a group called “ACES” and that stands for Arts and Community Events and Society. Basically, what they want to do is give economic opportunities for area artists. Some of those will be on display tonight, showing off their art and musical skills.

It was a block party, complete with food, beverages, art, face painting and live music from the “Vibe Tribe Band”.

“What ACES is we’re here to promote local artists in the area and local events in the area,” said Sherri Burkes of ACES. “We promote artists here in the area. Full moon on fifth is just that. We have our big full moons on both ends of fifth street. We have a pop-up art museum and an art area here to go we have a place in there to go make your selfies with two canvases we had made where you can stand there and be somebody else if you want to and have your selfies made.”

This was the last Full Moon on Fifth event this Spring but ACES has already planned three events for the fall.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.