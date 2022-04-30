Advertisement

Investigators find flies, rotting bodies at funeral home after family complaints

Report: Rotting bodies found at a funeral home. (Source: KCAL, KCBS, SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF LOS ANGELES, CA DEPARTMENT OF CONSUMER AFFAIRS, CNN)
By Kristine Lazar
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (KCAL) - Decaying bodies and remains not properly identified were what allegedly found at a California funeral home.

Even though there was a state investigation underway in 2020, the home was only shut down last year.

When a group of investigators arrived at the Mark B. Allen Mortuary in Sun Valley in April 2021, court documents state they noticed a swarm of flies circling the property.

And the odor of decomposing bodies was foul and overwhelmingly strong, according to investigators.

“When officials went to this location because of complaints from family members about the disposition of their loved one’s bodies, the odor from inside the facility was so great that officials could detect it outside,” said Mike Feuer, Los Angeles city attorney.

Feurer is running for mayor and announced that his office has filed 22 misdemeanor charges against the owner of the funeral home, Mark Bruce Allen.

“Each time an individual body wasn’t cared for properly, as we allege, there is a potential for one year in jail and thousands of dollars in fines,” Feurer said.

There are 11 deceased victims named in the complaint; at least one is a child under 10 years old.

The state’s Cemetery and Funeral Bureau reportedly first sent an inspector to the funeral home in July 2020 after family members claimed the mortuary wasn’t releasing the remains of their loved ones.

According to court documents, the inspector observed an “unpermitted, makeshift cold storage unit” that was 20 degrees warmer than the industry standard.

About seven months later, that same inspector went back and noticed the smell of rotting bodies.

But no action was taken against the funeral home for another two months when the state learned that police were also investigating.

At that point, the state determined that Allen “posed a serious and immediate threat to the public.”

His license was suspended in June 2021 and revoked a month later.

Allen has reportedly left the state as the state’s investigation continues.

