Meridian High baseball class of 1971 and 1972 were honored with state championship rings 50 years later

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian high baseball class of 1971 and 1972 gathered at Meridian Community College on Friday to reunite the team and hand out state championship rings 50 years later.

The Wildcats connected with over 20 former players to come together for the state championship reunion. The team received state championship rings from their success 50 years ago.

The 1971 team had an ERA of 2.04 and only allowed two runs per game.

26 Wildcats from the classes went on to play baseball in college and in the pros.

