Meridian Police Department hosts Drug Take Back Day

The Meridian Police Department participated in National Drug Take Back Day at the Uptown Meridian.
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
People dropped off prescription and non-prescription drugs that will be turned over to the DEA. Once they are given to the DEA, they will be properly incinerated. This is a much safer option than flushing medication down the toilet or just disposing of it in a trash can.

MPD also gave out drug deactivation kits and lock boxes. In total the police department took up 230 pounds of medication. If you did not make it Saturday, you may drop medication off at a drop box at the police department headquarters on 22nd Avenue South.

