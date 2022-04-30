Advertisement

Neshoba Central baseball and softball win game one at home

The Neshoba Central Rockets and Lady Rockets won game one at home for the second round of the...
The Neshoba Central Rockets and Lady Rockets won game one at home for the second round of the MHSAA baseball and softball playoffs.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba Central Rockets and Lady Rockets won game one at home for the second round of the MHSAA baseball and softball playoffs.

Neshoba Central celebrated senior night and also had a fireworks display which went along with the games as both teams lit up the scoreboard against Lake Cormorant.

The Lady Rockets quickly went up to a 4-0 lead and would end up taking a 10-0 lead by the end of the fourth inning. Pitcher Henry also had a perfect game as they beat the Gators 12-0.

Rockets baseball took advantage of an error in the first inning to get the first score of the game and would beat Lake Cormorant 6-1 to get the win.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
The Meridian Police Department has charged Cordeyair Brown with 2 counts of 1st degree murder...
Cordeyair Brown charged with 2 counts of murder
Casey White and Vicki White
North Alabama deputy, inmate missing
Two confirmed dead in shooting at the Exxon station at 325 Highway 19 in west Meridian.
Two dead after gas station shooting
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest

Latest News

News 11 Sports
West Lauderdale softball, Newton County baseball and Enterprise baseball compete in round two...
MHSAA softball and baseball round two, game two results
Jarod Conner of Hattiesburg was a fifth-round election of the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday in...
Hattiesburg’s Connor ready to compete in NFL
USM dropped a second consecutive Conference USA baseball game Saturday at UAB.
USM drops 2nd straight baseball game at UAB
Football Graphic
UPDATE: JSU, Ole Miss players taken in sixth, seventh rounds of NFL Draft