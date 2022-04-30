Neshoba Central baseball and softball win game one at home

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba Central Rockets and Lady Rockets won game one at home for the second round of the MHSAA baseball and softball playoffs.

Neshoba Central celebrated senior night and also had a fireworks display which went along with the games as both teams lit up the scoreboard against Lake Cormorant.

The Lady Rockets quickly went up to a 4-0 lead and would end up taking a 10-0 lead by the end of the fourth inning. Pitcher Henry also had a perfect game as they beat the Gators 12-0.

Rockets baseball took advantage of an error in the first inning to get the first score of the game and would beat Lake Cormorant 6-1 to get the win.

