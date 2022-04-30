Advertisement

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral drafted by the Carolina Panthers

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Matt Corral is the next quarterback for the Carolina Panthers.

Corral was taken with the 94th pick in the 3rd round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Ole Miss QB will have a chance to take his game to the pro level after two hugely successful seasons under Head Coach Lane Kiffin.

He starred under center in 2021 during one of the Rebels best seasons in recent history, scoring 31 total touchdowns en route to a Sugar Bowl appearance.

