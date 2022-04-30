Retired reservoir police chief dies after losing battle to cancer | ‘Get your rest’

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A public service giant has died after losing an ongoing battle with cancer, officials say.

Reservoir Police Chief Trevell Dixon says retired Police Chief Perry Waggener died Saturday morning in hospice, surrounded by family and friends.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Retired Police Chief Perry Waggener,” Dixon said on the department’s Facebook page.

“Chief Waggener served the people and community of the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District for many years. Chief Waggener was dedicated to making sure that the Reservoir was safe for all who lived in the area and those who came to visit for recreation. Chief Waggener worked his way up from Spillway Operator, to Patrol Officer, to Chief of Police here at Pearl River Valley Water Supply District,” the post read.

Dixon said he had the opportunity to work with Waggener seven years before he retired in 2020. The current chief said Waggener was an influence on many officers looking to find a place in law enforcement and those looking to begin their journey into law enforcement.

“Chief Waggener believed in opportunities for change and progression for the better when it came to work and everyday life,” Dixon said. “He lived life to the fullest and had one of the best sense of humor anyone could ever ask for in this lifetime. We ask that you continue to keep his wife Debbie Waggener, brother Charlie Waggener, and the rest of the Waggener family and friends in your prayers.”

Dixon ended his post on a personal note.

“Chief, it has been an honor to serve under your leadership, and you are now able to get your rest! We at the Reservoir Police Department love you. “We have the watch from here!” Thank you for everything!”

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Retired Police Chief Perry Waggener. Chief Waggener served... Posted by Reservoir Police Department on Saturday, April 30, 2022

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.