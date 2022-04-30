Southeast Lauderdale takes down the Trojans in game one of MHSAA baseball playoffs
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Southeast Lauderdale took on West Marion in round two of the MHSAA playoffs.
At the bottom of the 6th the game would be tied 2-2.
Southeast Lauderdale would capitalize on mistakes by the Trojans catchers. Southeast Lauderdale is able to win game one of round two 6-4.
The Tigers travel to West Marion on Saturday for game two.
