Southeast Lauderdale takes down the Trojans in game one of MHSAA baseball playoffs

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Southeast Lauderdale took on West Marion in round two of the MHSAA playoffs.

At the bottom of the 6th the game would be tied 2-2.

Southeast Lauderdale would capitalize on mistakes by the Trojans catchers. Southeast Lauderdale is able to win game one of round two 6-4.

The Tigers travel to West Marion on Saturday for game two.

