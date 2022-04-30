Advertisement

USM baseball sees 15-game win streak snapped in 10-6 loss at UAB

Southern Miss baseball
Southern Miss baseball
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT
From the University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WDAM) – The University of Alabama-Birmingham scored three runs in both the seventh and eighth innings to rally and defeat No. 4 University Southern Mississippi 10-6 Friday night in the opening game of a Conference USA series at Young Memorial Field

The Golden Eagles (33-9, 16-3 C-USA) saw a school-record 15-game winning streak snapped as well as the nation’s longest road winning streak at 12.

The loss also marked the first road setback in league play this season and the first conference loss in the last 11 games.

With the Golden Eagles leading 6-4 in the seventh inning, the Golden Eagles went to the pen for the second time in the contest.

Dylan Rogers entered and walked the first batter he faced, and after getting two outs, Rogers lost the strike zone again to load the bases.

USM turned to reliever Isaiah Rhodes, who got ahead of UAB’s No. 5 hitter Caleb Floyd behind 0-2.

After a couple of pitches out of the zone, Floyd lifted a pitch to center field that drove in a pair of runs. and tied the game. Golden Eagle center fielder Brady Faust misjudged the ball, which allowed a third run to score and give UAB the lead.

The Blazers (24-16, 9-10) added to their lead in the eighth with a three-run home run by Josh Sears for his 11th shot of the year.

Floyd finished the game 4-for-5 with a homer and three RBI.

Christopher Sargent put the Golden Eagles up early with a two-run homer in the first inning. It was the first time in eight games that Southern Miss had scored in the opening inning and gave Sargent his team-leading 13th round-tripper.

After the Blazers scored twice to tie in the second inning on a sacrifice fly and a run-scoring single.. UAB took the lead, 3-2, on Floyd’s solo shot, his sixth of the season.

Will McGillis, who led the Golden Eagles with three hits and three RBIs, blasted a two-run homer to left-center field for his 11th of the season in the fourth inning.

McGillis added an RBI-single in the sixth to give the visitors a 5-4 lead. 

USM added its final run when UAB committed a two-out error in the seventh inning.

Golden Eagle starter Tanner Hall worked five-plus innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits with a walk and seven strikeouts.

Rogers (3-1) took the loss.

UAB reliever Thomas Ballard (6-1) got the victory, allowing a hit over 2/3 of an inning. Aidan Moza threw two scoreless innings to earn his first save.

The two teams return to action Saturday for a 2 p.m., contest.

