Walk with a Doc gets people moving

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rush Health Systems is encouraging Meridian residents to take a step toward better health with Walk with a Doc, a health program that brings doctors and patients together.

This program has had tremendous participation and success in hundreds of cities around the world and now it is here in Meridian. According to the American Heart Association, walking as little as 30 minutes a day can provide great benefits.

The walk is open to the community. News 11 talked with Cynthia Rackley about how she found out about the program and what it means to her.

”So, I was scrolling through Facebook earlier this week and I saw a post that said ‘walk with a doctor at Bonita Lakes’ and that the event was free, and I was like, ‘hey, I would love to take advantage of that’,” Rackley said. “I always look for an opportunity to get out and get moving, to meet new people and to work on my wellness journey. If you are on a wellness journey and you are working on your mind, body, and soul, always look for an opportunity to get up and get moving. If something is free, something that will find an accountability partner and something that will motivate you, build relationships, and meet new people in the city.”

Participation is free and walkers will enjoy a refreshing walk with a Rush physician and other healthcare workers, who will provide support to participants and answer questions during the walk.

