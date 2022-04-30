Advertisement

Walk with a Doc gets people moving

Walk with a Doc is a fitness promotion by Rush Health Systems.
Walk with a Doc is a fitness promotion by Rush Health Systems.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rush Health Systems is encouraging Meridian residents to take a step toward better health with Walk with a Doc, a health program that brings doctors and patients together.

This program has had tremendous participation and success in hundreds of cities around the world and now it is here in Meridian. According to the American Heart Association, walking as little as 30 minutes a day can provide great benefits.

The walk is open to the community. News 11 talked with Cynthia Rackley about how she found out about the program and what it means to her.

”So, I was scrolling through Facebook earlier this week and I saw a post that said ‘walk with a doctor at Bonita Lakes’ and that the event was free, and I was like, ‘hey, I would love to take advantage of that’,” Rackley said. “I always look for an opportunity to get out and get moving, to meet new people and to work on my wellness journey. If you are on a wellness journey and you are working on your mind, body, and soul, always look for an opportunity to get up and get moving. If something is free, something that will find an accountability partner and something that will motivate you, build relationships, and meet new people in the city.”

Participation is free and walkers will enjoy a refreshing walk with a Rush physician and other healthcare workers, who will provide support to participants and answer questions during the walk.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
The Meridian Police Department has charged Cordeyair Brown with 2 counts of 1st degree murder...
Cordeyair Brown charged with 2 counts of murder
Casey White and Vicki White
North Alabama deputy, inmate missing
Two confirmed dead in shooting at the Exxon station at 325 Highway 19 in west Meridian.
Two dead after gas station shooting
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest

Latest News

The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Judds, Ray Charles to be inducted into Country Hall of Fame
Casey White and Vicki White
Marshals: Reward for info on escaped inmate, missing officer
Remainder of Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured
Remainder of Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured
Alleged shooter at Mudbug Festival believed to be killed by officer; two juveniles detained
Alleged teen shooter at Mudbug Festival believed to be killed by officer; Two juveniles detained
The Meridian Police Department participated in National Drug Take Back Day at the Uptown...
Meridian Police Department hosts Drug Take Back Day