Advertisement

Outlook for first week of May

By Chase Franks
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It has been another warm and muggy day as we have been seeing random pop-up showers and thunderstorms across most of our area. We have seen plenty of April showers, but those May flowers will have to wait for the May showers to clear out.

We will be starting off the first week of May with temperatures well above average as well as super muggy. We will see temperatures in the upper 80s till Friday with random pop-up showers in the afternoon almost every day.

It’s safe to say that you should keep an umbrella at the ready because of the random showers across the days.

We should cool down a little by the weekend with temperatures in the lower 80s, but we should be remaining humid with more random showers across our area.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two confirmed dead in shooting at Exxon on Highway 19 in Meridian.
Victims’ names released in deadly shooting
Remainder of Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured
Remainder of Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured
Police in Indiana arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the shooting death of his 17-year-old...
14-year-old charged after 17-year-old brother shot and killed, police say
Two confirmed dead in shooting at the Exxon station at 325 Highway 19 in west Meridian.
Two dead after gas station shooting
- The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to opt out of the Mississippi Medical...
Lauderdale County opts out of medical marijuana

Latest News

Now is the time to prepare
Hurricane Preparedness Week
The heat is on!
A summertime feel this week!
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - May 2nd, 2022
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - May 2nd, 2022
News 11 Weather
News 11 Weather
Pollen in the air is causing allergy sufferers to have a runny nose and watery eyes.
Allergy season remaining a problem for sufferers