Outlook for first week of May

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It has been another warm and muggy day as we have been seeing random pop-up showers and thunderstorms across most of our area. We have seen plenty of April showers, but those May flowers will have to wait for the May showers to clear out.

We will be starting off the first week of May with temperatures well above average as well as super muggy. We will see temperatures in the upper 80s till Friday with random pop-up showers in the afternoon almost every day.

It’s safe to say that you should keep an umbrella at the ready because of the random showers across the days.

We should cool down a little by the weekend with temperatures in the lower 80s, but we should be remaining humid with more random showers across our area.

