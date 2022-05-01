Advertisement

Hattiesburg’s Connor ready to compete in NFL

Jarod Conner of Hattiesburg was a fifth-round election of the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday in...
Jarod Conner of Hattiesburg was a fifth-round election of the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday in the 2022 National Football League draft.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Jarod “Snoop” Connor had to share the football in the backfield at the University of Mississippi.

No problem.

He was a highlight reel during his days at Hattiesburg High School, the centerpiece in a Tigers’ offense that won a South State title and made an appearance in the state championship game.

Can do.

Saturday afternoon, Connor, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 National Football League draft, said he was ready to accept any role the Jacksonville Jaguars envision for him.

“I can be that power back,” Conner said during his introductory news conference. “I can be that all-round back, that every-down back.

“Just from the physicality I bring with my playing style, I feel like I can be a great running back for his team.”

The 5-foot-10, 222-pound Conner, who played three collegiate seasons at Ole Miss,, on Saturday was selected by the Jaguars with the No. 154 overall pick, the 11th pick of the round.

The Jaguars traded selections No. 188 and No. 198 to the Philadelphia Eagles for the selection used on Conner.

Hattiesburg High School coach Tony Vance said Conner can do any number of things for the Jaguars.

“He’s a football player,” Vance said. “All of his hard work, his determination, his abilities, they’re paying off for him now.”

Conner played in 35 college games. He rushed for 1,580 career yards with 26 touchdowns, including 647 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021 – and while many of the touchdowns were in short-yardage,

Vance said Connor will draw attention.

“We’re all very proud of him,” Vance said.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
The Meridian Police Department has charged Cordeyair Brown with 2 counts of 1st degree murder...
Cordeyair Brown charged with 2 counts of murder
Casey White and Vicki White
North Alabama deputy, inmate missing
Two confirmed dead in shooting at the Exxon station at 325 Highway 19 in west Meridian.
Two dead after gas station shooting
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest

Latest News

The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Judds, Ray Charles to be inducted into Country Hall of Fame
Casey White and Vicki White
Marshals: Reward for info on escaped inmate, missing officer
Remainder of Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured
Remainder of Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured
Alleged shooter at Mudbug Festival believed to be killed by officer; two juveniles detained
Alleged teen shooter at Mudbug Festival believed to be killed by officer; Two juveniles detained
The Meridian Police Department participated in National Drug Take Back Day at the Uptown...
Meridian Police Department hosts Drug Take Back Day