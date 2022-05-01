Advertisement

MHSAA softball and baseball round two, game two results

West Lauderdale softball, Newton County baseball and Enterprise baseball compete in round two...
West Lauderdale softball, Newton County baseball and Enterprise baseball compete in round two of the MHSAA playoffs.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Miss. (WTOK) - Round two, game two of the MHSAA playoffs for baseball and softball continued across the state Saturday night.

Softball:

West Lauderdale hosted Corinth in game two. The Knights beat the Warriors 3-1 and advance to round three of the MHSAA playoffs.

Enterprise beats St. Patrick 14-4 and gets the sweep. The Lady Bulldogs advance to round three.

Southeast Lauderdale softball falls to West Marion in game two 13-4.

Neshoba Central beats Lake Cormorant in game two 13-4. The Lady Rockets advance to the next round.

Baseball:

Newton County took on Purvis in game two. The Cougars needed a win in game two to advance. They fall in game two 2-0.

Enterprise drops game two to Seminary 5-4. The Bulldogs end their season in the second round.

Southeast Lauderdale beats West Marion on the road 8-6. The Tigers get the sweep and advance to round three.

Clarkdale falls to St. Patrick in game two 4-2. Game three will now be hosted at Clarkdale on Monday.

West Lauderdale beats Itawamba 8-3 and advances to round three.

Quitman beats Green County and will head to game three on Monday.

