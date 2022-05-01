MHSAA softball and baseball round two, game two results

Miss. (WTOK) - Round two, game two of the MHSAA playoffs for baseball and softball continued across the state Saturday night.

Softball:

West Lauderdale hosted Corinth in game two. The Knights beat the Warriors 3-1 and advance to round three of the MHSAA playoffs.

Enterprise beats St. Patrick 14-4 and gets the sweep. The Lady Bulldogs advance to round three.

Southeast Lauderdale softball falls to West Marion in game two 13-4.

Neshoba Central beats Lake Cormorant in game two 13-4. The Lady Rockets advance to the next round.

Baseball:

Newton County took on Purvis in game two. The Cougars needed a win in game two to advance. They fall in game two 2-0.

Enterprise drops game two to Seminary 5-4. The Bulldogs end their season in the second round.

Southeast Lauderdale beats West Marion on the road 8-6. The Tigers get the sweep and advance to round three.

Clarkdale falls to St. Patrick in game two 4-2. Game three will now be hosted at Clarkdale on Monday.

West Lauderdale beats Itawamba 8-3 and advances to round three.

Quitman beats Green County and will head to game three on Monday.

