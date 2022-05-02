12-year old girl starts Cat’s Cabinet Blessing Box

BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - WTOK News 11 talks to 12-year-old Madison Driver, who is on a mission to help people in her community in our Frontline Responders.

Madison started her cat’s Cabinet Blessing Box at 410 West Pushmataha Street in Butler, Alabama.

Madison’s concern for others is what inspired her to start the blessing box two weeks ago, stocked with food and hygiene products.

“I am really proud of her. She is a kind that wants to help other children and other people. We are really impressed with her and the things she has done,” said Grandfather Terry Kelly.

Madison’s family said people have already donated items, and some have taken things they needed. Her dad, Clay Driver, said he is impressed with his daughter helping out the community.

“Just proud. I’m proud that she took it upon herself to step out in the community to do something that’s big – it’s something that gives back,” said Driver.

The blessing box is decked out with paw prints of a cat. Madison designed it herself. She said that the inspiration came from her wearing cat ears.

“She has been wearing them ever since. I bet she has 100 pairs of them,” said Kelly.

“It has become a nickname for me. Catty or cat girl. A lot of people know me as that,” said Madison.

Madison said she wants to be an example of compassion for others. She hopes the idea catches on and other people follow her lead.

“Helping out my community is probably the greatest thing I have done in my life so far,” said Madison.

“I love her, and I’m proud of her. Don’t let anything get in your way and keep going,” said Driver.

Madison is hoping to have multiple blessing boxes created. If you would like to donate, you can drop off items at Cat’s Cabinet.

