69th Jimmie Rodgers Festival gets underway Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The longest running music festival in the country is a few days away and for the first time in many years, it’s returning to a week-long celebration.

The 69th Annual Jimmie Rodgers Festival kicks off this Saturday and will run through Sunday, May 15th. Headline performers include the Eli Young Band, Frank Foster, Randy Houser, Todd Tilghman and Chapel Hart.

Leslie Lee, executive director of the Jimmie Rodgers Foundation, said sponsorship and excitement for the festival is at the highest it has been in decades.

“With our great sponsors, we were blown away with our sponsors this year. This is the first year they came to us instead of us saying please help us out. So they came to us. Without Mitchell Distributing and Mac Haik as our title $25,000 sponsors, and to have two of those, is incredible. A ton of just sponsors. It doesn’t matter what level you’re at, you’re helping and supporting us and you as the person out there, go buy a ticket. Get a ticket and that will help us bring better bands in every year and make a larger festival,” she said.

The festival will also feature a crawfish cook-off, a singer/songwriter competition, a play, a seminar and a Sunday Gospel brunch.

