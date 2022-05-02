Advertisement

Allergy season remaining a problem for sufferers

Pollen in the air is causing allergy sufferers to have a runny nose and watery eyes.
Pollen in the air is causing allergy sufferers to have a runny nose and watery eyes.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In case you haven’t noticed the yellow pollen coating our cars, we are in the midst of allergy season. Many allergy sufferers are dealing with a runny nose or watery eyes.

Unfortunately, doctors say we’ll probably be in allergy season for a few more months.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health says depending on the time of year, different allergens flare up like those associated with grass, trees, or flowers.

The top allergens in the Birmingham area right now are oak, hickory, and juniper, according to pollen.com.

Dr. Stubblefield says it’s good to know what to expect and how to treat the symptoms. “With kinda the spring, typical spring seasonal allergies, the main things would be – we know we’re going to be exposed because we can’t not go outside,” he said. “But there’s affective medications that can be used. Things like internasal steroids and of course, antihistamines – both the sedating and non-sedating antihistamines that can be helpful for some people.”

If your allergies are getting completely out of hand, the doctor says you can always see an allergist to see what your options are to keep symptoms to a minimum.

