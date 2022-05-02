Advertisement

Bridge replacement work continues in Lauderdale County

By Tom Williams
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Work on a county bridge should soon finish and reopen a heavily traveled road.

Lauderdale County officials say the bridge on Will Garrett Rd. in Toomsuba has been replaced and there are just a few more steps left to complete the project. The road has been closed since February.

Right now, Joe McGee Construction is making the shoulder repairs, addressing drainage associated with the roadbed and a new bridge,” Lauderdale County Road Manager Rush Mayatt said. “Wednesday, we plan on putting up guardrail.”

They plan on painting stripes this Friday.

The bridges on Lizelia Rd. and Buntin Gunn Rd. are also being replaced. Mayatt estimated those projects to be complete by the end of summer. The old bridge has been demolished and a new box culvert will take its place. Mayatt estimated those projects to be complete by the end of summer.

“Creel Development has moved in. I believe they have poured the bottom slab of that box culvert. They seem to be making good progress with that, weather permitting,” Mayatt explained.

