City of Meridian Arrest Report May 2, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
AREIS H JOSEY1970HOMELESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC DRUNK
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
RESISTING ARREST
AMOS EZELL JR1991PO BOX 240 LISMAN, ALPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
RAMONE T DANIELS19991502 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MSFLEEING
MICHAEL J CHISM19801712 5TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
TRESPASSING
PHILLIP J WILLIAMSON1971202 59TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JIMMY R DAVIS19593005 VALLY ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI
LAKEISHA Q PRATT19802019 8TH AVE MERIDAIN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
JOSE D PEREZ20014118 ROYAL RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI
ANTHONY CASTILLO1993531 HILLSBORO ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI
LABYRAN R BURRAGE19862711 CHANDLER ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI
ANIYAH A BROOKS20022524 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING - WALMART
LAKELIVER J LEGGETT19961701 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
DENETRIA K FORD19942621 F GREENLOOP RD LAUDERDALE, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 29, 2022 at 6:00 AM to May 2, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 3:39 PM on April 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:23 PM on April 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
At 7:02 AM on April 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3800 block of Poplar Springs Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 8:23 AM on April 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1400 block of 13th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 5:07 PM on April 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4800 block of King Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 20 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

