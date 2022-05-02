City of Meridian Arrest Report May 2, 2022
May. 2, 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss.
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|AREIS H JOSEY
|1970
|HOMELESS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC DRUNK
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
RESISTING ARREST
|AMOS EZELL JR
|1991
|PO BOX 240 LISMAN, AL
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|RAMONE T DANIELS
|1999
|1502 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|FLEEING
|MICHAEL J CHISM
|1980
|1712 5TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
TRESPASSING
|PHILLIP J WILLIAMSON
|1971
|202 59TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|JIMMY R DAVIS
|1959
|3005 VALLY ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|LAKEISHA Q PRATT
|1980
|2019 8TH AVE MERIDAIN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|JOSE D PEREZ
|2001
|4118 ROYAL RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|ANTHONY CASTILLO
|1993
|531 HILLSBORO ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|LABYRAN R BURRAGE
|1986
|2711 CHANDLER ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|ANIYAH A BROOKS
|2002
|2524 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING - WALMART
|LAKELIVER J LEGGETT
|1996
|1701 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|DENETRIA K FORD
|1994
|2621 F GREENLOOP RD LAUDERDALE, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 29, 2022 at 6:00 AM to May 2, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 3:39 PM on April 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:23 PM on April 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
At 7:02 AM on April 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3800 block of Poplar Springs Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 8:23 AM on April 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1400 block of 13th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 5:07 PM on April 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4800 block of King Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 20 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.