City of Meridian Arrest Report May 2, 2022

Robbery

At 3:39 PM on April 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 11:23 PM on April 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive. The case is currently under investigation.

At 7:02 AM on April 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3800 block of Poplar Springs Drive. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 8:23 AM on April 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1400 block of 13th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 5:07 PM on April 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4800 block of King Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 20 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.