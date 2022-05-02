Advertisement

Crimenet 05_02_22

By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Roland Fitch.

Fitch is a 34-year-old Black male who stands approximately 6′ 7″ in height, weighing 275 pounds.

He is wanted on a warrant by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, where he has been charged with the crime of credit card fraud.

If you know where Fitch can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

