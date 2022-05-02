Advertisement

Hurricane Preparedness Week

Now is the time to prepare
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Hurricane season starts on June 1st, but now is the time to prepare. May 1st - May 7th is Hurricane Preparedness Week, and every day has a different focus.

Determine Your Risks

Are you in a flood zone? Do you have a safe place for prolonged strong winds or if tornadoes threaten? If you have property near the coast, how likely are you to be impacted by storm surge?

Develop an Evacuation Plan

Our area isn’t within any evacuation zones, but if you have coastal property...know your evacuation zone and have a plan.

Assemble Disaster/Hurricane supplies

Restock your hurricane supply kit. Remove and replace anything that’s expired. If you’re new to the area and unsure of what to put inside your supply kit, click on the link below.

Also, go over your insurance plan to make sure you have the coverage you need. Use this time to trim back trees or other outdoor home preps, and write your hurricane plan down. Share it with your family so that everyone is on the same page.

For more information visit this website: https://www.noaa.gov/hurricane-prep

