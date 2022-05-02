Isolated, summer-like storms possible each day this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The story of this week is akin to summer. We’ll be unseasonably warm, and we’ll dodge some summer-like showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons and early evenings.

The warmest we have been so far this year is 87 degrees. That’s happened three times: April 6, 24, and 25. On average, our first 90-degree day happens around May 16th. The earliest first 90-degree day was March 24, 1929 when we reached 93 degrees. The latest first 90-degree day was June 30, 1983.

This evening will be partly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Most areas will stay dry, and even the isolated storms will fade quickly after sunset. We’ll cool to the lower 70s through midnight. Overnight will be mostly cloudy with areas of fog. The low temperature by morning will be near 67 degrees. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon. The high temperature will be near 88 degrees. Showers or storms can cool you 5-10 degrees when they’re nearby.

A cold front will arrive Thursday night and bring some heavy storms overnight that will last through Friday morning. A few of those storms can be severe. Damaging wind will be the biggest threat, but a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Humidity will ease back, and so will the temperatures.

