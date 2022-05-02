Lauderdale County opts out of medical marijuana

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to opt out of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Law. It was signed into law Feb. 2, 2022, but cities and counties have the ability to opt out before May 3, 2022.

The board voted 3-2 to opt out. Jonathan Wells, Wayman Newell and Josh Todd voted to opt out of allowing medical marijuana to be dispensed in the county, outside incorporated cities. Joe Norwood and Kyle Rutledge supported allowing medical marijuana.

Meridian is allowing medical marijuana inside the city limits. The town of Marion will vote on the issue at its meeting Tuesday, which starts at 6 p.m.

This story will be updated.

