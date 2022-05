MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Community support was strong during the James Chaney Life, Liberty, and Pursuit of Happiness Day in James Chaney Park.

They just blew my mind. It is awesome, the turn out was amazing, the participation was off the chain.

This is what community is. This is what Meridian is and what Meridian needs to look like in every community. We need to be able to be with each other and to feel safe in our communities and to encourage each other and lift each other up for better.

A representative of the NAACP spoke about what James Chaney meant to their organization. Chaney’s daughter Angela Lewis also spoke about what her father’s legacy means.

I have a lot of favorite parts but one of my favorite parts was when Angela Lewis spoke. When she said God knows the plans he has for you, life, liberty, and pursuits of happiness. Oh, it was amazing. If you all were not here to hear her, I hope somebody, has it on Facebook cause I’m going back to play that.

It’s just so good to be here and to see that great things, positive things are still happening and not only that but there are still people that are working to progress us and for us to do better and to get to better.

