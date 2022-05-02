Advertisement

LongHorn employee celebrates 1 million steaks grilled

Gayle Dudley was named “grill master legend” after grilling 1 million steaks and was honored...
Gayle Dudley was named “grill master legend” after grilling 1 million steaks and was honored with a surprise ceremony where she was given a special gold chef’s coat and a $5,000 check.(KZWARD Photography via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Talk about a job “well done.”

Gayle Dudley, an employee at a LongHorn Steakhouse in Georgia, just reached a huge milestone – she’s grilled a whopping 1 million steaks.

Dudley has been cooking at the LongHorn location in Columbus for 20 years.

She was named “grill master legend” after hitting the seven-digit landmark and was honored with a surprise ceremony where she was given a special gold chef’s coat and a $5,000 check.

LongHorn’s parent company, Darden Restaurants, said Dudley is one of only 14 workers to ever surpass grilling 1 million steaks.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two confirmed dead in shooting at Exxon on Highway 19 in Meridian.
Victims’ names released in deadly shooting
Remainder of Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured
Remainder of Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured
Police in Indiana arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the shooting death of his 17-year-old...
14-year-old charged after 17-year-old brother shot and killed, police say
Two confirmed dead in shooting at the Exxon station at 325 Highway 19 in west Meridian.
Two dead after gas station shooting
- The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to opt out of the Mississippi Medical...
Lauderdale County opts out of medical marijuana

Latest News

Landry Anglin, 13, was killed in Shreveport's South Highland neighborhood Sunday, May 1, 2022,...
13-year-old Louisiana girl dies after being struck by stray bullet
State Treasurer David McRae announced Monday the winners of the 2022 College Savings...
Treasurer McRae announces 2022 art contest winners
Charles Bradley was charged with first-degree murder, according to Tulsa police.
Man charged with murder after calling police to say he ‘may have killed his wife,’ authorities say
Video posted online Sunday by Ukrainian forces showed elderly women and mothers with small...
Civilians rescued from Mariupol steel plant head for safety
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston.
Amazon workers in NYC reject union in a reversal of fortune