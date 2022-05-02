Advertisement

Louisville mourns Officer Nieshell Jordon

By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Louisville is mourning the unexpected death of a police officer. Mayor Will Hill said Officer Nieshell Jordon experienced a health crisis while on duty Saturday, Apr. 30, and died May 1.

Hill said both the Louisville Police Department and the community are tremendously saddened.

He said Officer Jordon’s “legacy and life inspire us all to service”.

