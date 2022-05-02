Mrs. Charlotte Virginia McGlawan

Funeral services for Mrs. Charlotte Virginia McGlawn will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with the Reverends Jim Gordon and George Roberts officiating. Graveside services will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. McGlawn, age 73, of Meridian passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at her residence.

Mrs. McGlawn served in various capacities throughout the years at Highland Assembly of God, Calvary Assembly of God, and was presently attending Cathedral Assembly of God. She loved music, and served as the pianist for various Assembly of God churches. Mrs. McGlawn was a devout Christian and children’s Sunday School teacher, who thought that all children needed to go to Sunday School. She had a giving heart, and was always looking for ways to make others feel special.

Mrs. McGlawn is survived by her husband, Charles D. McGlawn, Sr.; son, Davy McGlawn (Melissa); sisters, Dianne Nester (Ronnie) and Cindy Brewer (Darryl); special cousin, Leoda Dearman; special niece, Lauren Brewer; and numerous other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Virginia Waller; her brothers, Charles Doyle, Michael Scott Waller, and Phillip Neolan Waller and his wife, Rhonda; special cousin, Donna Jean Rigdon; and special great-grandmother, Lora Collins.

Because burial will be held at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery, please do not send floral stands because the cemetery does not allow more than two stands to be taken to the cemetery. In addition to flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. McGlawn be made to Cathedral Assembly of God at cathedralag.com.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

