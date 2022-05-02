A Memorial Service of Christian Burial will begin at 2:00 PM Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home Chapel. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Cobb, 68, of Meridian, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Bedford Care Center of Marion.

Mrs. Linda Ann Levine Cobb was born December 18, 1953, New Orleans, LA. She spent most of her life in Meridian, MS where she was a graduate of Meridian High School, as well as, Meridian Community College. She was a trailblazer in her career as she worked many years in drafting, a field which there were very few women at the time. She also worked for the family business, Levine’s Office Supply; Which was a staple of downtown Meridian for many years. Linda was notoriously kind, thoughtful, humble, and selfless. She dedicated her life to helping those in need and through her generosity was a lifelong supporter of worthy causes including various animal rescue organizations and St. Jude. She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend who will be greatly missed.

Linda is survived by her siblings, Danny Levine (Michelle), Rhonda Martin (Mike), and Patty Driskill (Alan). Nieces and Nephews, Kim Levine, Christy Myers (Brandon), Ryan Motley (Rachel), and Patrick Sanders. She also leaves behind a host of great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as numerous friends.

Mrs. Cobb is preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Violet Levine.

The Cobb family will receive guests from 1:00 PM until 1:45 PM prior to funeral rites.

